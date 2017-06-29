BRIEF-Hydropothecary Corp reports qtrly loss per share $0.17
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter
June 29 PyroGenesis Canada Inc
* PyroGenesis Canada Inc- "Can say with certainty that our Q2-2017 results will be significantly better than that posted for same period in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter
* Commerce union bancshares inc - approved a 9.1% increase in cash dividend to $0.06 per share to be paid on a quarterly basis.