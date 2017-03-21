BRIEF-Pöyry awarded detailed design assignment for Sappi North America

March 21 (Reuters) - Poyry Oyj:
* Says awarded detailed design assignment for major rebuild of a paper machine for Sappi North America
* $165 million capital project will expand Sappi North America's manufacturing capabilities and flexibility
* Planned project at Somerset Mill in Maine is expected to come online early in 2018
* Value of order has not been disclosed
* Order stock will be recognised within regional operations order stock in Q1
