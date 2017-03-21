FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Pöyry awarded detailed design assignment for Sappi North America
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
March 21, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pöyry awarded detailed design assignment for Sappi North America

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Poyry Oyj:

* Says awarded detailed design assignment for major rebuild of a paper machine for Sappi North America

* $165 million capital project will expand Sappi North America's manufacturing capabilities and flexibility

* Planned project at Somerset Mill in Maine is expected to come online early in 2018

* Value of order has not been disclosed

* Order stock will be recognised within regional operations order stock in Q1

