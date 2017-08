March 8 (Reuters) - Pyxis Tankers Inc

* Pyxis Tankers Inc announces financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016

* Quarterly non-GAAP loss per share $0.32

* Qtrly time charter equivalent revenues were $4.5 million

* Pyxis Tankers Inc says voyage revenues of $7.2 million for three months ended December 31, 2016 represented a decrease of $1.2 million