July 25 (Reuters) - PZ CUSSONS PLC:

* FY REVENUE OF 809.2 MLN STG VERSUS 821.2 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX OF 103.5 MILLION STG VERSUS 103.0 MILLION STG YEAR AGO

* Fy Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share of 16.85 Pence

* Declare Final Dividend of 5.61 Pence

* Total Dividend 8.28 Pence Per Share

* SAYS GROUP REMAINS WELL PLACED TO DELIVER FULL YEAR EXPECTATIONS AND, WITH A STRONG BALANCE SHEET, TO PURSUE GROWTH OPPORTUNITIES AS THEY ARISE