BRIEF-PZ Cussons says FY outlook in line with expectations

April 13 (Reuters) - PZ Cussons Plc:
* Trading update in respect of period 25 January 2017 to 12 April 2017.
* Overall performance of group has been in line with expectations.
* Cash generation for period also in line with expectations.
* In UK, performance in washing and bathing division robust; impact of margin improvement initiatives offset higher costs due to weaker pound
* Europe - in beauty division, performance has been good across Sanctuary, St Tropez, Charles Worthington and Fudge
* Performance in smaller markets of Thailand and Middle East has been in line with expectations
* Performance in smaller markets of Ghana And Kenya has been in line with expectations.
* Outlook for financial year ending 31 may remains in line with expectations.
* In Nigeria, there has been some improvement in liquidity in both interbank and secondary markets
* All business units across personal care, home care, electricals and food & nutrition have traded relatively well
* Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to pursue new opportunities as they arise.