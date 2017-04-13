FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-PZU appoints Pawel Surowka as chief executive
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2017 / 5:16 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PZU appoints Pawel Surowka as chief executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 13 (Reuters) - Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (PZU)

* The supervisory board of Poland's largest insurer, PZU, has appointed Pawel Surowka as the company's chief executive officer for a term ending in 2018

* Surowka worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from 2007 until 2013 representing the bank and building relations with prospective clients in central and eastern Europe

* In June last year, he was appointed chief executive of the life insurance subsidiary of PZU, PZU Zycie Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.