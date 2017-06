June 29 Q-FREE ASA:

* Q-FREE - CONTRACT WINS IN THAILAND AND SPAIN

* Q-FREE HAS RECENTLY WON TWO TOLLING CONTRACTS WITH A COMBINED ORDER VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY 35 MNOK

* ‍WILL DELIVER ITS SINGLE GANTRY MULTILANE FREE FLOW SOLUTION IN GIPUZKOA, CLOSE TO FRENCH BORDER​

* Q-FREE THAILAND HAS WON A CONTRACT FOR TAGS TO EXAT, THE CONTRACT ENSURES THAT Q-FREE WILL HAVE MOST TAGS IN CIRCULATION IN THAILAND

* SPANISH PROJECT WILL BE OPERATIONAL IN BEGINNING OF 2018