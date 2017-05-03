BRIEF-Intercap commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal
* Intercap Inc commences offer for outstanding shares of Ziplocal Inc
May 3 Lagardere/Qatar Holding LLC:
* Qatar Holding has raised its voting rights stake in media group Lagardere to 16.7 percent, having gone above the 15 percent voting rights threshold, according to AMF filing
* Qatar Holding holds 13 percent of Lagardere's share capital, could increase its stake further but has no plans to gain control of Lagardere, adds the AMF filing
* Qatar Holding eyeing strategic partnerships that could boost Lagardere's long-term value - AMF filing
* Qatar Holding considering seeking representation on Lagardere's supervisory board
* Qatar Holding is part of Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) sovereign wealth fund
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.