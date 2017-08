April 4 (Reuters) - Qatar International Islamic Bank Qsc

* OGM renews earlier decision to complete issuance of Tier 1 capital boosting sukuk upto 3 billion riyals over three years

* Out of planned 3 billion riyals sukuk issue, 1 billion riyals sukuk has been issued in 2016

* OGM approves to renew upto $2 billion sukuk issuance programme