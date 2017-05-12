FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing
May 12, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Qatar Investment Authority cuts stake in China's AgBank - HKEx filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - Agricultural Bank of China Ltd

* Qatar Holding sold 13.6 million shares in Agbank at an average price of HK$3.515 a share on May 8, taking holdings to 7.84 percent from 7.88 percent previously - HKEx filing

* Qatar Investment Authority sold 13.6 million shares in Agbnk at an average price of HK$3.515 a share on May 8, taking holdings to 7.97 percent from 8.01 percent previously - HKEx filing

Source text in English: bit.ly/2pF889O; bit.ly/2r95Zp3

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)

