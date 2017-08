April 17 (Reuters) - Qatar Islamic Bank:

* Signs 1 billion riyals financing agreement with Daewoo Engineering & Construction Co

* Financing agreement will support Daewoo’s current projects in state of Qatar including construction and upgrading of e-ring road

* Project value is estimated at 2.25 billion riyals and was awarded to Daewoo E&C by public work authority Source: (bit.ly/2oDcH5I) Further company coverage: )