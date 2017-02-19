BRIEF-Desane Group declares ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 19 Qatar National Bank Alahly Sae:
* EGM approves authorised capital increase to EGP 15 billion from EGP 10 billion
* EGM approves issued and paid-up capital increase to EGP 8.90 billion from EGP 7.42 billion Source: (bit.ly/2mbcsMM) Further company coverage:
* Announce that it has declared an ordinary fully franked interim dividend of 2.25 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 20 Australian stocks declined on Monday morning, dragged down by weaker metals prices and earnings concerns, with shares of Brambles tumbling after the company issued a profit warning.
* Says Shaanxi International Trust Co Ltd's share trade to halt from Feb 20 pending announcement related to share private placement