April 19 (Reuters) - Al Khalij Commercial Bank

* Q1 net profit 160.9 million riyals versus 156.2 million riyals year ago

* Loans and advances 35.82 billion riyals as at March 31

* Customer deposits 33.65 billion riyals as at March 31 Source: (bit.ly/2oKRdFZ) Further company coverage: