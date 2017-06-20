BRIEF-ARI Network Services provides details of termination of merger agreement
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
June 20 Mannai Corporation:
* Acquires 12 percent stake in Gfi Informatique from Apax France and Altamir
* Says acquired 8.1 million shares in Gfi Informatique at a price per share of €8.00
* Says following acquisition, co holds 64 percent whereas Apax France and Altamir hold 6 percent of share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique
* Says will further acquire 17 percent of share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique from Boussard & Gavaudan in july 2017
* Says will further acquire 15 percent of share capital and voting rights of Gfi Informatique from from Apax France, Altamir and Boussard & Gavaudan in 2018 Source:(bit.ly/2rQdtfM) Further company coverage:
* ARI Network Services -upon termination of merger agreement by Expedition Holdings on specified conditions, co to pay termination fee of about $4.8 million
* General Atlantic LLC Reports 5.9 Pct Stake In 58.Com Inc as of June 13 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tDZLyS) Further company coverage: