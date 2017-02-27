BRIEF-Credit Agricole said to weigh $2.4 bln Saudi bank stake sale - Bloomberg, citing sources
Feb 28 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd-
* Ogden discount rate decision announced
* On 27 Feb 2017, UK ministry of justice announced a reduction in statutory discount rate for use in determination of lump sum payments
* Outcome was not allowed for in qbe's 2017 targeted combined operating ratio range of 93.5% - 95.0% as outlined in qbe's 2016 annual report
* Lump sum payments in relation to UK personal injury claims (ogden tables)
* As a consequence, industry- wide price increases are expected in affected classes
* Adoption of revised rate to result in one-off increase in group's net central estimate of outstanding claims liabilities of $160mln Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Verifone Systems Inc is investigating a breach of its internal networks that appears to have impacted a number of companies running its point-of-sale card terminals, Krebs on Security said in a blog post citing sources.
WASHINGTON, March 7 U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump supports the Republican bill to replace Obamacare.