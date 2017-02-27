Feb 28 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd-

* Ogden discount rate decision announced

* On 27 Feb 2017, UK ministry of justice announced a reduction in statutory discount rate for use in determination of lump sum payments

* Outcome was not allowed for in qbe's 2017 targeted combined operating ratio range of 93.5% - 95.0% as outlined in qbe's 2016 annual report

* Lump sum payments in relation to UK personal injury claims (ogden tables)

* As a consequence, industry- wide price increases are expected in affected classes

* Adoption of revised rate to result in one-off increase in group's net central estimate of outstanding claims liabilities of $160mln