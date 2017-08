Feb 27 (Reuters) - Qbe Insurance Group Ltd-

* Fy revenue $17,267 million versus $16,574 million

* Fy net profit $844 million versus $687 million a year ago

* Final dividend 33 australian cents per share

* "Market backdrop will remain challenging in 2017"

* Sees fy17 investment return 2.5 percent to 3 percent

* Sees combined operating ratio to be in the range of 93.5 percent to 95 percent for fy 2017