BRIEF-Croesus Retail Asset Management seeks trading halt
June 27 Croesus Retail Asset Management Pte. Ltd.
June 27 Qbe Insurance Group Ltd
* Responds to ASX aware query
* QBE insurance group responds to ASX query regarding earnings guidance
* Says it wasn't until meeting on June 21 that the financial condition of each of its global divisions had been clarified and confirmed
* Determined that statement made in 2017 AGM regarding target combined operating ratio of 93.5%-95% would need to be revised Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Resource Capital Corp announces pricing of $377 million clo backed by self-originated commercial mortgage loans