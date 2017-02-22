FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QEP Resources Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 10:02 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-QEP Resources Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - QEP Resources Inc:

* QEP Resources reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results and announces 2017 capital investment plan and guidance

* Q4 loss per share $0.56

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.15 excluding items

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total oil equivalent production 57.0 - 60.0 mmboe

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 oil production 21.0 mmbbl - 22.0 mmbbl

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 gas production 180.0 bcf - 190.0 bcf

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total capital investment $950 - $1,000 million

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 ngl production 5.75 mmbbl - 6.25 mmbbl Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

