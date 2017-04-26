FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-QEP Resources reports Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.14
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2017 / 8:39 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-QEP Resources reports Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.14

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Qep Resources Inc

* Qep resources reports first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.32

* Q1 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.14 excluding items

* Sees 2017 oil production 21.0 - 22.0 mmbbl

* Sees 2017 gas production 180.0 - 190.0 bcf

* Sees 2017 ngl production 5.75 - 6.25 mmbbl

* Sees 2017 total oil equivalent production 57.0 mmboe to 60.0 mmboe

* QEP Resources Inc sees 2017 total capital investment (excluding property acquisitions) $950 million - $1,000 million

* QEP Resources Inc - 2018 production outlook remains unchanged from february 22, 2017

* QEP Resources Inc qtrly oil equivalent production was 13,090.3 mboe for q1 2017 compared with 13,776.5 mboe for q1 2016

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* QEP Resources Inc qtrly total revenues $420.1 million versus $261.3 million

* Q1 revenue view $404.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.