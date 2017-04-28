BRIEF-Allscripts Q1 non-gaap earnings per share $0.13
* Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc qtrly bookings total $286 million, 13 percent growth year-over-year
April 28Qianjiang Yongan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Sees H1 FY 2017 net profit to increase by 80 percent to 130 percent, or to be 62.1 million yuan to 79.4 million yuan
* Says H1 FY 2016 net profit was 34.5 million yuan
* Says expected increase of taurine's price and expected decrease of ethylene oxide plant's loss as main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/iImt8H
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S