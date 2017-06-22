June 22 Qingdao Holdings International Ltd

* FY revenue from continuing operations hk$2.6 million versus hk$2.2 million

* Profit for year attributable from continuing operations hk$5.967 million versus loss of hk$11.052 million

* Board does not recommend payment of any dividends for year ended 31 march 2017