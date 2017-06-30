Sri Lankan shares at 18-month high on foreign buying
COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lankan stocks rose to an 18-month high on Friday led by blue-chips as foreign buying continued, brokers said.
June 30 Qingdao Tianhua Institute Chemistry Engineering Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from July 3 pending announcement related to asset restructuring
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2trs5qA
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
COLOMBO, June 30 Sri Lankan stocks rose to an 18-month high on Friday led by blue-chips as foreign buying continued, brokers said.
* AIK FOTBOLL BUYS NICOLÁS STEFANELLI FROM ARGENTINIAN CLUB SOCIAL Y DEPORTIVO DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA