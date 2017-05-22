BRIEF-Kuaijishan Shaoxing Wine says dividend payment date on June 23
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.11 yuan per share (before tax) for FY 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
May 22Qinghai Huzhu Barley Wine Co Ltd :
* Says its unit will invest 10 million yuan to set up a Shenzhen-based wholly owned chateau unit
