UPDATE 1-Nokia, China's Xiaomi sign patent deal
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
July 5 Qisda Corp :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of T$1.32 per share for 2016 to shareholders on Aug. 16
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/xqAkdH
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
HELSINKI, July 5 Telecoms network equipment maker Nokia and Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi Technology have signed a patent licencing agreement, the companies said on Wednesday.
* Q3 2016/17 NET SALES SEK 2.26 BILLION VERSUS SEK 1.99 BILLION YEAR AGO