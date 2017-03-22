FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Qiwi Q4 adjusted EPS rub 15.43
March 22, 2017 / 11:13 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Qiwi Q4 adjusted EPS rub 15.43

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - Qiwi Plc

* Qiwi announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share rub 15.43

* Qiwi plc qtrly total adjusted net revenue increased 6% to rub 2,821 million ($46.5 million)

* Qiwi plc - sees fy total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016

* Qiwi plc sees 2017 total adjusted net revenue is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016

* Qiwi plc - "overall macroeconomic conditions continue to adversely affect purchasing power and overall consumer sentiment of russian population"

* Qiwi plc sees 2017 adjusted net profit excluding sovest expenses is expected to increase by 2% to 5% over 2016 including effect of acquisition

* Qiwi plc sees 2017 adjusted net profit including sovest expenses is expected to decline by 25% to 35% over 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

