March 29 (Reuters) - Ql Resources Bhd

* Entered into share sale agreement with ruby technique sdn. Bhd

* Deal to further dispose of 38.03% equity interest being remaining shares in QL KK Properties comprising of 1.4 million ordinary shares

* Deal for a cash consideration of 7.3 million rgt

* Deal has no material effect on QL's earnings per share