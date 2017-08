April 19 (Reuters) - Qliro Group

* Q1 net sales for continuing operations decreased by 1 percent, amounting to SEK 999.7 (1,010.5) million

* Q1 operating earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment for continuing operations improved by SEK 25.6 million, amounting to SEK -9.8 (-35.3) million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)