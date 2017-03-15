BRIEF-Qliro receives FSA license to operate as credit market company

March 15 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Ab (Publ)

* Qliro becomes a credit market company

* Says has received license from Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, FSA) to operate as a credit market company

* The license enables Qliro to launch in Norway, introduce savings accounts which are subject to the state-provided deposit insurance and introduce new digital financial services and entails that Qliro AB now operates under Finansinspektionen’s supervision

* Share gains 6.1 pct