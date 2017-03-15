FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-Qliro receives FSA license to operate as credit market company
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 15, 2017 / 3:33 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Qliro receives FSA license to operate as credit market company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 15 (Reuters) - Qliro Group Ab (Publ)

* Qliro becomes a credit market company

* Says has received license from Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority, FSA) to operate as a credit market company

* The license enables Qliro to launch in Norway, introduce savings accounts which are subject to the state-provided deposit insurance and introduce new digital financial services and entails that Qliro AB now operates under Finansinspektionen’s supervision

* Share gains 6.1 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)

