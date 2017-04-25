FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qliro to divest Lekmer at enterprise value of SEK 90 mln
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 25, 2017 / 5:07 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Qliro to divest Lekmer at enterprise value of SEK 90 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - Qliro Group AB (Publ)

* Says has entered into an agreement to divest Lekmer

* Says enterprise value of Lekmer in transaction is SEK 90 million

* Says the transaction is conditional on the completion of a share issue of at least SEK 150 million in Babyshop Sthlm Holding AB, for which the buyer has already obtained executed subscription commitments. The transaction is expected to be completed at the latest by the end of the second quarter of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

