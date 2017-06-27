BRIEF-Guangdong Chaohua Technology elects chairman
June 27 Guangdong Chaohua Technology Co Ltd * Says board elects Liang Jianfeng as chairman Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2shDoxj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 27 QPL International Holdings Ltd
* Through unit disposed 72.4 million shares of china jicheng holdings on open market
* Group is expected to encounter a substantial realised loss on disposal for financial year ending 30 april 2018
* Disposed about 80.8 million shares of greaterchina professional services & about 20 million shares of major holdings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Metrofile Holdings has acquired a total of 13 653 312 shares in issued share capital of co on open market for r66 500 658 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: