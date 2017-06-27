June 27 QPL International Holdings Ltd

* Through unit ‍disposed 72.4 million shares of china jicheng holdings on open market​

* Group is expected to encounter a substantial realised loss on disposal for financial year ending 30 april 2018​

* Disposed about 80.8 million shares of greaterchina professional services & about 20 million shares of major holdings