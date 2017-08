Feb 16 (Reuters) - QPR Software Plc:

* Says operating profit doubled in 2016

* Q4 operating profit 252,000 euros versus 78,000 euros year ago

* Q4 net sales 2.3 million euros versus 2.5 million euros year ago

* Board proposes dividend of 0.03 euro be paid to shareholders for 2016

* Sees its net sales will grow in 2017, but operating profit will remain slightly lower than previous year due to growth investments

