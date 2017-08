BRIEF-QRF Comm FY net rental income up at 13.6 million euros

Feb 22 (Reuters) - QRF Comm VA:

* FY net rental income 13.6 million euros ($14.36 million) versus 9.3 million euros year ago

* FY net profit group share 7.8 million euros versus 4.6 million euros year ago

* Occupancy rate at December 31, 2016 was 96.85 percent versus 97.18 percent year ago

* Fair value of real estate portfolio at December 31, 2016 at 250.7 million euros versus 218.8 million euros year ago

* To propose to distribute a gross dividend of 1.34 euros per share, comparted to 1.32 euros distributed for fF 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9471 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)