May 2 (Reuters) - QRF COMM VA:

* Expands into the Netherlands

* Acquired five premium retail premises spread across a variety of top locations in Netherlands

* Total investment value of properties amounts to 28.8 million euros ($31.43 million)

* Transaction lifts fair value of property portfolio to approximately 280 million euros