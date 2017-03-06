FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
5 months ago
BRIEF-QSC FY 2016 net loss widens to 25.1 million euros
March 6, 2017 / 6:49 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-QSC FY 2016 net loss widens to 25.1 million euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - QSC AG:

* FY EBITDA 37.1 million euros ($39.33 million) as against 42.2 million euros one year earlier

* FY net loss 25.1 million euros versus 13.2 million euros loss year ago

* Outlook for 2017: higher free cash flow and stable EBITDA despite lower revenues

* Revenues of 386.0 million euros in 2016, as against 402.4 million euros in 2015

* 2017: QSC plans revenues of 355-365 million euros and EBITDA of 36-40 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9433 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

