March 14 - Qt Group Oyj:

* Board of directors of Qt Group Plc resolves on rights offering

* Resolves on rights offering of maximum of 15.3 million euros ($16.26 million)

* Qt is offering in offering at maximum 2.97 mln new shares

* Subscription price for offer shares is 5.15 euros ($5.47) per offer share