April 6 QT GROUP OYJ:

* PRELIMINARY RESULT OF QT GROUP PLC'S SUCCESSFUL RIGHTS OFFERING

* TOTAL OF 3,392,572 SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR IN OFFERING, REPRESENTING ABOUT 114.1 PERCENT OF 2,974,039 NEW SHARES OFFERED

* ABOUT 97.9% OF OFFER SHARES WERE SUBSCRIBED FOR PURSUANT TO SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN PRIMARY SUBSCRIPTION AND REMAINING SHARES IN SECONDARY SUBSCRIPTION