3 months ago
BRIEF-QT Vascular enters into asset purchase option agreement with Medtronic
May 11, 2017 / 11:31 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-QT Vascular enters into asset purchase option agreement with Medtronic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 12 (Reuters) - QT Vascular Ltd

* Entry Into Asset Purchase Option Agreement

* upon exercise of option by medtronic and closing , medtronic shall pay to sellers purchase consideration of us$28 million

* Company and its units entered into asset purchase option agreement with medtronic, inc. And one of its affiliates

* Medtronic has the option to acquire specific assets of the sellers and licence intellectual property

* Medtronic enters into loan & security agreement with co to extend interest‐bearing loan of 8% per annum of upto us$1.3 million for upto 3 yrs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

