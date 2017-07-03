BRIEF-Fortress Biotech says Lucy Lu, MD, appointed CEO of unit Avenue Therapeutics
* Fortress biotech announces appointment of lucy lu, md, as president and chief executive officer of subsidiary avenue therapeutics
July 3 QT Vascular Ltd.:
* QT Vascular signs MoU with HK-listed China Vast and SJZ High-Tech Zone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fortress biotech announces appointment of lucy lu, md, as president and chief executive officer of subsidiary avenue therapeutics
* Medicure inc - co's option to acquire additional shares in apicore has been extended