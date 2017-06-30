BRIEF-Kamakura Shinsho to issue new shares through public offering and private placement
* Says it will issue 538,000 new shares through public offering on July 20
June 30Qtone Education Group Guangdong Ltd :
* Says it will pay FY 2016 dividend to shareholders of record on July 5
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on July 6 and the dividend will be paid on July 6
CHIEF OF UKRAINIAN STATE POWER DISTRIBUTOR UKRENERGO SAYS CYBER ATTACKS CAUSED SOME IRRETRIEVABLE DATA LOSSES