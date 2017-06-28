BRIEF-Snap Inc says users can now create filters in Snapchat app - Blog
* Snap Inc says starting today, users can now create filters in Snapchat app, customize them - Blog
June 28 Qts Realty Trust Inc
* Qts delivers two megawatt hyperblock solution for global cloud service provider Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 28 The chief mediator in Puerto Rico's massive bankruptcy set an initial meeting with the U.S. territory and its creditors for July 12, saying it would be introductory, rather than substantive.