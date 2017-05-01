FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.63
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 1, 2017 / 8:58 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q1 FFO per share $0.63

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 1 (Reuters) - Qts Realty Trust Inc

* Q1 FFO per share $0.63

* Q1 operating FFO per share $0.64

* Sees 2017 operating ffo per share in range of $2.64 to $2.76 per share

* Sees 2017 capital expenditures, excluding acquisitions, of approximately $325.0 million to $375.0 million

* Labcorp says also maintaining its guidance for churn at high end of its historical average of 5-8% for 2017

* Labcorp says continues to anticipate in 2017 adjusted ebitda margins to be in line with 2016 adjusted ebitda margins

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.61 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 FFO per share view $2.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.