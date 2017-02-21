BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q4 FFO per share $0.62

Feb 21 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* Q4 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $105.4 million

* Q4 FFO per share $0.62

* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 operating ffo per share $2.64 - $2.76

* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $325.0 million - $375.0 million

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - expects 2017 revenue growth of 11pct-13pct

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - sees expected 2017 churn at high end of 5pct-8pct

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda margin to be in line with 2016 adjusted ebitda margin

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $450.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S