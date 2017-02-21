FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q4 FFO per share $0.62
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 21, 2017 / 10:19 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-QTS Realty Trust Q4 FFO per share $0.62

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 21 (Reuters) - QTS Realty Trust Inc:

* Q4 revenue rose 13.8 percent to $105.4 million

* Q4 FFO per share $0.62

* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 operating ffo per share $2.64 - $2.76

* QTS Realty Trust Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures $325.0 million - $375.0 million

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - expects 2017 revenue growth of 11pct-13pct

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - sees expected 2017 churn at high end of 5pct-8pct

* QTS Realty Trust Inc - expects 2017 adjusted ebitda margin to be in line with 2016 adjusted ebitda margin

* Q4 FFO per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 revenue view $450.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $104.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.