May 23 (Reuters) - QUABIT INMOBILIARIA SA:

* SAYS TO PROPOSE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF UP TO 1.8 MILLION EUROS FROM RESERVES

* SAYS TO ALLOCATE NEW SHARES TO SHAREHOLDERS IN PROPORTION OF 1 NEW SHARE TO 20 SHARES HELD

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)