BRIEF-Ironside Resources Inc announces management change
* Ironside Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company
May 2 Quad/Graphics Inc:
* Quad/Graphics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.52
* Q1 earnings per share $0.49
* Q1 sales $1.0 billion
* Declares quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share
* "we remain on track to deliver our 2017 financial guidance" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Crazy Horse Resources Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Crazy Horse Resources Inc]
* Big Wind Capital Inc - Greg Downey will not be continuing in his position as chief financial officer of company