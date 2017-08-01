FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Quad/graphics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Venezuela
#ExchangeTradedFunds
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Politics
Republican makes first move to work with Democrats on healthcare
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
Breakingviews
Snap's IPO may benefit investors after all
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
Reuters Investigates
The immigrant success story that led police to a Chinese banking giant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 9:22 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Quad/graphics Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.24

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Quad/Graphics Inc:

* Quad/Graphics reports second quarter and year-to-date 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 earnings per share $0.13

* Quad/Graphics Inc qtrly net sales $963.2 million versus $1.03 billion

* Quad/Graphics Inc - remain on track to deliver on our 2017 financial guidance

* Quad/Graphics Inc - "remain on track to deliver on our 2017 financial guidance"

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $985.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.