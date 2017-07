July 27 (Reuters) - Quaker Chemical Corp:

* Quaker Chemical announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.89

* Q2 sales $201.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $195.7 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $1.24

* Says ‍"we expect our gross margins to trend upwards over next two quarters"​