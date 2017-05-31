FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
May 31, 2017 / 11:57 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 31 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

* Qualcomm - tender offer is being made pursuant to purchase agreement, dated as of October 27, 2016, by and between Qualcomm River Holdings B.V. and NXP

* Qualcomm Inc says tender offer is now scheduled to expire on June 28, 2017

* Qualcomm - required merger control filings relating to transaction filed in South Korea, Mexico, Taiwan and Japan on May 2, May 9, May 10, May 31, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

