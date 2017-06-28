June 28 Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP

* ‍tender offer is now scheduled to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on july 27, 2017​

* ‍transaction is expected to close by end of calendar 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: