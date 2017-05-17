FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties
May 17, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Qualcomm Inc

* Qualcomm files breach of contract complaint against Apple's manufacturers for non-payment of royalties

* Says Qualcomm seeks an order that would require defendants to comply with their long-standing contractual obligations to Qualcomm

* Says also seeks declaratory relief and damages

* Qualcomm says it already filed a separate claim against apple for its unlawful interference with license agreements between Qualcomm and these manufacturers

* Qualcomm Inc says filed complaint in against FIH Mobile Ltd. And Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Pegatron Corp, Wistron Corp, Compal Electronics

* Qualcomm Inc says complaint filed for breaching license agreements, other commitments with co and "refusing to pay" for use of co's licensed technologies

* Says "our license agreements with Apple's manufacturers remain valid and enforceable" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

