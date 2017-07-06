July 6 Qualcomm Inc:
* Qualcomm files patent infringement complaints against
apple with international trade commission and federal court
* Qualcomm Inc - company is seeking leo against iphones
that use cellular baseband processors other than those supplied
by Qualcomm's affiliates
* Qualcomm Inc - Qualcomm expects that itc investigation
will commence in august and that case will be tried next year
* Qualcomm inc - qualcomm is seeking a cease and desist
order barring further sales of infringing apple products that
have already been imported
* Qualcomm - is seeking to halt marketing, advertising,
demonstration, warehousing of inventory for distribution and use
of imported products in u.s.
